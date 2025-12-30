On Camera, Warden Assaults Student, Hits Her With Stick At Telangana Hostel

A video of a warden brutally assaulting a student and hitting her with a stick inside a hostel in Telangana has gone viral, with many student organisations demanding action.

The clip shows the warden, identified as Bhavani, reprimanding the student, asking her where she had gone missing after her exam. "You put my job at risk. Do you know what tensions I went through when I found you missing?" she said. The woman soon turned violent and thrashed the student with her hands and a stick.

The warden can be heard screaming while the student kept pleading for forgiveness.

One of the fellow students is said to have captured the incident on camera.

The reason behind the assault is not yet known.

The incident reportedly took place on November 24 but went viral recently.

With the video going viral, it has been learned that the district administration may respond to the incident. However, there has been no official statement so far on whether a case has been registered against the warden or whether departmental action has been initiated.

Serious concerns are being raised over the safety of students in the hostel. Student organisations and various social groups have reacted strongly, demanding justice for the victim and strict action against those responsible. Many are also urging the government to pay special attention to the safety and welfare of students, particularly those belonging to the SC community.