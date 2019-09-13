On Camera, Uttar Pradesh Cops Thrash, Slap Young Man As Child Looks On

Uttar Pradesh: 2 policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe has been ordered.

A young man in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district, near the border with Nepal, was beaten, dragged on the road and slapped by two policemen on Thursday, the visuals of which were capture on camera.

A little boy, terrified, looks on as his uncle is mercilessly thrashed by the cops in the video.

The two policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe has been ordered after the video went viral.

The circumstances that led to the assault are not clear yet. Initial reports suggest that Rinku Pandey, who was riding a motorcycle, had entered into an argument with the police personnel on Thursday afternoon when they stopped him to check his papers.

Footage filmed on a mobile phone by a bystander shows sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of the policemen even sits on the man who is pinned to the ground. The man was also pulled by his hair.

The child also seems to have injured his hand.

"If it is my fault, you can lock me up in jail," the man tells the policemen in Hindi. The child can be seen walking up to him and giving him something.

Towards the end of the video, the man refuses to give the key of his motorcycle as the policemen try to snatch it from him. "Tell me, what is my fault?" he asks them.

