On Camera, Speeding Truck Runs Over Family Of 5 In Jaipur, 3 Children Dead

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, three children were killed and two others injured after a truck ran over a family standing by a roadside on the Ajmer Bypass in Jaipur, Rajasthan, officials said.

The accident took place on Ajmer road, ahead of the 200-foot bypass, when a speeding trailer truck rammed the family of five.

The inicident was captured on CCTV, which showed the truck crashing through an iron railing before running over the family, including three children.

The three children died on the spot, while two other family members sustaied injuries, police said, adding the two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The family was reportedly selling balloons and other items by the roadside when the truck struck them.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck went out of control and crashed through nearly 100 metres of roadside railing before mowing down the family.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the road that links Ajmer with Jaipur and then onwards to Ahemadabad.

Police personnel, assisted by local residents, recovered the bodies and rescued the injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officials saying the case is being treated as hit-and-run.