On Camera, Speeding Car Drifts, Hits Man In Telangana, Spins Around

A man was injured in a Telangana town after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the road. The victim, identified as Mohammed Tahir Ali, is undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospital. A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced wherein the speeding car can be seen drifting as the man was crossing the road. The accused then fled the spot after checking on the victim.

The car, not under control, hit him as he tried to run away after seeing the vehicle drifting and spinning at a high speed. Soon after, the car moved to a distance and all the four occupants came out, visibly clueless as to what exactly happened. Two of them rushed back to where the four-wheeler hit the man, and then left the spot.

Meanwhile, recounting the incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, Tahir said he was returning after attending a function in Vikarabad when he was hit by the car. He alleged that two cars were speeding along the main road near Halwais, towards Janata Bookstore.

"One car passed me at high speed. I moved aside, but another car came from the side, swerving at speed," he said. According to Tahir, the car moved from one side of the road to the other before coming dangerously close to him, causing it to spin and knocking him to the ground.

"Even after hitting me, the driver did not immediately stop," Tahir alleged, adding that he questioned the driver about his manner of driving after managing to get back on his feet.

Meanwhile, other motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers who witnessed the incident reportedly alerted the police. The cops intercepted the car and detained those involved in the accident. A case has been registered in the matter.