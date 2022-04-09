On Camera, Speeding BMW Jumps Divider, Smashes Into Woman On Scooty

The City Traffic Police is investigating the matter.

A woman riding a scooty was critically injured on Saturday when a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and crashed into her, throwing her under another car before the vehicle came to a stop in Mangaluru.

The incident took place at Ballalbagh junction around 1:20 in the afternoon.

The woman and the driver of the other car that was damaged are under treatment.

Another woman, who was standing on the divider to cross the road, missed being hit by a few centimetres as the car whizzed past her smashing into the two wheeler on the other side of the road. The woman was thrown off balance and fell to the ground.

The horrific accident was captured on a CCTV. The video showed the traffic was moving along quietly until this BMW jumped the divider and rammed the woman on the other side.

Soon, people converged on the scene. While some were seen helping the woman to her feet, others started punching and kicking the BMW driver.

It is suspected that the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.

