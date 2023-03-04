On Camera, Road Cracks Open After Pipeline Bursts In Maharashtra

The road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

Dramatic visuals of a pipeline bursting through a road in Maharashtra as a woman rides by on a scooty was captured on camera on Saturday. The woman in pink clothes, who is seen coming under the wave of brown water as she rides by, was injured in the incident.

#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

The video, shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, captures the roar of the road as it cracks open, letting out a gush of water onto the road.

The incident took place in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, ANI reported.

Large chunks of the gravel were seen scattered on the road as was a large hole filled up with water. Locals also captured the bizarre incident.

An incident similar to this was reported in 2020 when a coronavirus ward at a hospital in Western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was flooded with rainwater after a pipeline installed on the ceiling suddenly burst.