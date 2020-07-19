Watch: Rainwater Gushes Into UP COVID Ward, Admin Says "Plumbing Failure"

A coronavirus ward at a hospital in Western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was flooded with rainwater.

A coronavirus ward at a hospital in Western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was flooded with rainwater after a pipeline installed on the ceiling suddenly burst on Saturday afternoon.

Dramatic visuals of the incident, filmed on a mobile phone by a patient inside the ward, showed a heavy stream water falling from a large hole in the ceiling.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media Bareilly's Joint Magistrate Ishan Pratap Singh said that the incident occurred at a private medical college functioning as a Covid-19 hospital, due to a "plumbing failure" during the construction work going on at the hospital.

He added that the pipeline has been repaired and that patients have been shifted to a different ward.

"We got to know about the video late night. This is a private medical College where our staff too are posted. As soon as we got to know, we found out there was a plumbing failure, because of construction activity leading to rainwater coming in," Mr Singh said.

"We got the patients shifted immediately and things are normal now," he added.

This is not the first case of improper management of Covid-19 wards and hospital in the state.

On Thursday, a COVID-19 positive ward boy in a government hospital in Barabanki district had posted a video on social media alleging bad conditions at a private hospital in the district that functions as a "Level-1" COVID-19 hospital.

On Wednesday, another video from the prestigious BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur was shared widely on social media. The 24-second video showed a flooded ward where COVID-19 patients were staying.

At least 47,036 people have been tested positive for coronavirus so far in Uttar Pradesh.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 17,264, while 28,664 patients have recovered so far, senior state health official Amit Mohan Prasad said on Saturday.