On Camera, Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man Misbehaving With Her, He Hits Her Back

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and slapping a woman police personnel in Bihar's Patna.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm on September 30 when a team of 'police didi' was patrolling the area. The team accosted three youths for suspicious activities when one of them, Pradeep Kumar, allegedly misbehaved with them.

A video showed one of the cops then slapping him, who then hit her back.

The cops and three men were seen confronting each other for about a minute before the three accused fled the spot.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to identify the three youths.

They tracked CCTV footage and traced Pradeep Kumar.

Raids are being conducted at various locations to trace and arrest the two other accused persons, the police said.

The 'police didis' are deployed around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for the safety of female students.