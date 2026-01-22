On Camera, Masked Men Kidnap Woman From Busy Gwalior Neighbourhood

A woman was kidnapped by masked men in broad daylight from Dal Bazaar, one of Gwalior's most crowded and commercially active areas. The brazen crime, captured on a nearby CCTV camera, has now surfaced and sent shockwaves across the city.

The incident took place in Dal Bazaar, a locality that remains crowded from morning till night with shopkeepers, customers, and commuters. CCTV footage shows masked men stopping a car in the middle of the road. When the occupants refused to open the doors, the suspects smashed the car window and forcibly dragged a young woman out from the back seat, all in full public view.

A young man was driving the car while another woman was seated beside him in the front. The kidnapped woman was sitting in the back seat. What has left investigators puzzled is the fact that neither of the occupants raised an alarm, honked for help, or attempted to stop the attackers during the dramatic sequence.

But the most disturbing aspect of the incident is the reaction, or lack of it, from the public. Despite a sizeable crowd present at the market, no shopkeeper, customer, or passerby stepped in to challenge the criminals. The abductors carried out the act with alarming ease, as bystanders remained silent spectators.

Adding another layer of mystery, no immediate complaint was filed at the nearest police station, which is located not far from the spot. Neither the driver nor the woman accompanying him approached the police after the incident. This unexplained delay has now become a key point of investigation.

The police swung into action only after the CCTV footage went viral. Officials say teams are scanning the video to identify the masked men and the vehicles involved.