Madhya Pradesh Minister Removes Kurta, Washes Himself At BJP Event. Reason Is...

Brajendra Singh Yadav had to remove his kurta and wash himself with bottled water.

The BJP's Vikas Rath yatra in Madhya Pradesh was held up on Tuesday by an unprecedented event. It appeared that someone had sprinkled itching powder on the state's public health and engineering minister Brajendra Singh Yadav at a public meeting.

The yatra at the time was passing through Devrachhi village in the minister's assembly constituency Mungaoli, located in Ashok Nagar district.

The itching was so acute that the minister had to remove his kurta and wash himself with bottled water. It was recorded by some among the audience and the videos are being circulated widely on social media.

Two days ago, another Vikas Rath had got stuck on a rickety road as it was travelling through Gohlari village of Khandwa district. It triggered an acrimonious exchange between local BJP MLA Devendra Verma who was leading the yatra and a former sarpanch of the village.

In a video that was widely circulated, the former sarpanch can be seen asking the MLA why the Vikas Yatra is being carried out, since the government could not even sanction a three-km road in the area till now.

"We considered the Congress to be bad. But you (the BJP) are worse than the Congress. Give us proper roads, else we won't vote for you," the ex-sarpanch can be heard saying in the video.

"Don't vote. It is your right," the MLA can be heard saying.

The Yatras was flagged off by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Bhind district on Sunday and will continue till February 25.

The statewide Vikas Yatras are aimed to spread the state government's development mantra across the state. During these Yatras, the government will unveil and lay foundation of several development projects. The government also plans to hold dialogue with beneficiaries of government schemes during the period.