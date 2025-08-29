On Camera, Driver Hands Over Bus Control To Helper, Dies An Hour Later

A bus driver, driving to Rajasthan from Indore, handed over the steering wheel to the co-driver as soon as he started to feel sick. The driver, identified as Satish Rao, thought he would rest while the co-driver drove to the hospital. However, Mr Rao's health worsened, and even before reaching the hospital, he fainted and died in a moving bus. The incident, reported from Rajasthan's Pali, was recorded on camera.

Satish Rao was driving a private bus from Indore to Jodhpur. En route, he complained of ill health and asked his fellow driver to drive the bus. The co-driver drove to the nearest medical store, but it was shut.

The bus moved ahead, with the two drivers hoping to find help and reach the hospital soon.

As seen in the CCTV footage, Mr Rao, sitting cross-legged next to the driver, fainted and fell unconscious on the driver. A woman, sitting on the side, sat as a mute spectator.

Within seconds, a group of people, believed to be passengers, came into the driver's chamber and picked up Mr Rao. He was declared dead at the hospital.

According to the doctors, Mr Rao suffered a silent heart attack. Upon learning about the tragedy, the family refused any kind of inquiry, including a post-mortem.

Mr Rao's forward thinking is being appreciated as he gauged his health and handed over the wheel to his co-driver well in advance.

