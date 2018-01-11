Man Dies On Bus, Driver Offloads His Body, Friend On Highway In Tamil Nadu

Highlights Two men board an interstate bus in Bengaluru to go to Tamil Nadu One of them dies on the bus, but the driver dumps his body on highway The conductor also takes away their tickets before leaving

Two friends who had boarded an interstate bus from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning hadn't imagined their journey to unfold in this manner. While one of them died on the bus, reportedly of a cardiac arrest, the other was offloaded on the highway with his friend's body.Radhakrishnan, 45, and 55-year-old Dheeran boarded the bus in Bengaluru. They paid Rs 300 for two tickets to Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. As soon as they settled in their seats, Dheeran dozed off. When a fellow passenger asked Dheeran to sit up, he didn't move. He had stopped breathing.When the driver and the conductor were alerted about his demise, instead of helping Radhakrishnan, the duo dumped him and his friend's body on Krishnagiri highway. The conductor also allegedly took away their tickets.Radhakrishnan then sat on the side of the highway with his friend's body next to him. He waited and waved at cars and trucks, but nobody stopped to help.Passers-by called the Krishnagiri police who arranged an ambulance to carry Dheeran's body to their native Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.