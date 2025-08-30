Video: Cars Submerged, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Gujarat's Himmatnagar

Heavy rain in Gujarat's Himmatnagar caused severe waterlogging in multiple housing societies. The rainwater also entered homes in the city's posh areas and submerged vehicles.

Videos showed only the roofs of the cars, with entire vehicles consumed by excessive flooding in the Avni Park Society. Residents of Shastrinagar and Shagun Bungalows also reportedly faced issues with floodwater entering their homes, causing distress and damage.

Shops near Chapariya Char Rasta were inundated, and water levels rose across low-lying areas. The rain caused significant disruption to daily life, with many households reporting heavy losses to both property and vehicles.



Videos also showed residents struggling to navigate the flooded streets in Himmatnagar. Knee-deep water forced people to wade through the streets.



A railway underpass was also reportedly completely flooded.



Multiple housing societies, including Chapariya Housing Scheme, Shagun Society, Parishram Society and Shastri Nagar Societies, experienced severe waterlogging, leaving the residents frustrated and angry at the slow response of civic authorities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sabarkantha district until September 2. According to the IMD, heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is “very likely” in the coming days.



The IMD's seven-day forecast shows that Gujarat is expected to witness more rain. It has predicted light to moderate showers across most of north and south Gujarat, and widespread rain in many parts of Saurashtra and Kutch until the morning of September 5.