On Camera, Cab Driver Thrashed In Bhopal For "Not Giving Way" To Scorpio

Four men allegedly assaulted a cab driver and damaged his car with sticks in Bhopal, all because he allegedly failed to give way to their SUV, sources have told NDTV.
A video shows one of the men dragging the driver by the collar and slapping him so hard that he leans against his Wagon R to steady himself. The man slaps the driver again and then pushes him onto the busy road. Another man, meanwhile, can be seen repeatedly hitting the Wagon R's bonnet with a stick.
Several vehicles can be seen going past and while a few people gather to see what is happening, no one intervenes.
Sources said the men, who were in a Scorpio, beat up the cab driver near Halalpur bus stand in Lalghati in the early hours of Thursday because he failed to give them way. The Scorpio also had a flag of a political party on the bonnet as well as a hooter.
Kohefiza Police Station In-Charge Brijendra Marskole said, "Two vehicles, a Scorpio and a WagonR, collided in the Khajuri area. The Scorpio driver chased the Wagon R, eventually stopping it and assaulting the driver. No formal complaint has been filed by the victim so far."
