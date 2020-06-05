On Camera, BJP's Tiktok Star Sonali Phogat Hits Official With Slippers

On camera, TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat slaps an official in Haryana and thrashes him repeatedly with slippers over his alleged misbehaviour. A video of the assault is viral on social media.

The incident took place on Friday when Ms Phogat, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election as a BJP candidate, was inspecting the farmers' market. She later went with a list of farmers' complaints to Sultan Singh, a member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, who allegedly caller her "dramabaz".

A furious Ms Phogat then started thrashing and abusing the officer. The official is seen pleading with the leader, saying he was jotting down her complaints and would address them.

Ms Phogat later called the police. According to reports, she didn't press charges after the officer apologised.

Mr Phogat, a popular entertainer on TikTok, had last year filed a police complaint against her sister and brother-in-law alleging that she was assaulted and threatened.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against her.

"Khattar government's nauseating deeds! Adampur, Hisar's BJP leader is beating market committee secretary like an animal. Is being a government worker a crime? Will Khattar sahab take action? Will media remain silent?" he tweeted in Hindi.