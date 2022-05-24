On Camera, Allegedly Drunk Son Of Congress MLA In Madhya Pradesh Rams Car

Madhya Pradesh: A case has been filed against an unidentified person.

An unidentified driver - which the BJP claims is the son of former Congress minister - who was allegedly drunk was charged for ramming the car of an Indore-based businessman in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, captured on a video, has been widely circulated. The car number revealed that it belonged to one Rohitap Singh, son of Hukuma Karada of Shajapur, a former Congress minister.

A police official said the incident took place on Saturday night when trader Dinesh Ahuja (40) and his associate were going to Indore from Bhopal.

Those seated in the other car objected to the SUV hitting their car and stepped out seeking damages. They reportedly saw the man seated on the driver's seat in a drunk state, a glass filled with liquid was kept near the driver's seat.

"Ab ladai karenge, nahi ab ladai karenge bhaisaab, ab thane chalenge, thaane (We will fight now. We will go to the police station now)," the man said when they sought money for damages and rammed their car again.

Former minister and senior @INCIndia leader Hukum Singh Karada's heavily drunk son Rohitap who was driving an SUV hit the car of a businessman When asked him to come to the local police, Karada again dashed the car with his SUV @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/quzQf5sh1P — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 23, 2022

The man then gets out and smashes their car window.

"He is running after us with a knife. Cross the road. He has a knife in his hand. Bach gaye, achha hua, police ko phone lagao (We are lucky to get out, call the police). He is breaking our car windows," the man whose car was rammed can be heard in the video.

A case has been filed against an unidentified person on the basis of the vehicle registration number, Ashta police station in charge Anil Yadav said.

The vehicle has been impounded.