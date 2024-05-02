On Camera, 15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped By Woman In Greater Noida

The boy was reportedly kidnapped not far from his father's restaurant.

The 15-year-old son of a restaurant owner was kidnapped in broad daylight in Greater Noida's Kotwali Bita 2 area on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The boy was reportedly kidnapped not far from his father's restaurant at around 2 pm.

CCTV footage installed in the area shows a Skoda car pulling up on a road near a hotel. A woman got out of the car, entered the hotel premises, emerged with the teenager, and whisked him away in the waiting vehicle.

Krishnajt, the restaurant owner and the boy's father, deeply distraught, said that his son's mobile phone was switched off upon attempting to contact him. Frantic searches yielded no trace of the boy, compelling the family to review CCTV footage, which confirmed the kidnapping.

"We are devastated by this incident and implore anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in bringing our son back home," he said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar, three police teams have been mobilised to track down the suspects.