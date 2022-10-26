On A Owaisi's 'Hijab-Wearing Woman Will Become PM' Remark, BJP Says This

Asaduddin Owaisi had said he wishes to see a hijab-wearing woman as India's PM. (File)

The BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his remark that he wishes to see a hijab-wearing woman as the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing a press conference in Bijapur, Karnataka on Tuesday, Mr Owaisi had also said the BJP wants to eradicate secularism and is against equal opportunity for all in the country.

In response, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said: "Owaisi ji hopes that a hijab-wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well, Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab-wearing girl get to become the President of AIMIM. Let us start with that?"

In his press conference, Mr Owaisi had cited the split verdict in the Supreme Court over hijab ban in educational institutions. The judge said it is necessary for Muslim girls to study and, if they want to wear hijab and go for studies then it is not a problem. It is a very positive judgment, the AIMIM chief said.

The matter is now with the Chief Justice of India for the formation of an appropriate bench.

"The BJP think they face danger from halal meat, Muslims' caps, and their beards. They have problems with our food habits. The party is against Muslim identity," the AIMIM chief said.

"The PM's words 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' are empty rhetoric. The BJP's real agenda is to end India's diversity and Muslim identity," he added.