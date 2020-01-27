P Chidambaram Hits Out At Amit Shah For 'Get Rid Of Shaheen Bagh' Remark

"Getting rid of Shaheen Bagh amounts to getting rid of Ahimsa," P Chidambaram said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for his alleged remarks against Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying only those who despise Mahatma Gandhi would want to "get rid of Shaheen Bagh".

On Saturday, Mr Shah had reportedly said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" in Delhi and the electorate must press the BJP's lotus symbol on February 8 for it.

"Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh. When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh," he had said.

Criticising Amit Shah's remarks, Mr Chidambaram said, "Home Minister seeks votes to get rid of Shaheen Bagh. Only those who despise Gandhiji would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh represents the essence of Mahatma Gandhi," he said in a series of tweets.

"Getting rid of Shaheen Bagh amounts to getting rid of Ahimsa and Satyagraha," Mr Chidambaram said.