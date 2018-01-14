On 6-Day India Visit, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Eye Trade, Defence Ties: 10 Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu's visit comes days after India voted against Israel at the UN on the Jerusalem issue

New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in India this afternoon on a six-day visit hoping to deepen ties in trade and defence. Mr Netanyahu will be accompanied by a 130-member delegation of businessmen involved in technologies related to agriculture, water, cyber and defence industries. During the trip, the Israeli PM will hold comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also visit his home state Gujarat, where the two leaders will hold a joint road show on Wednesday.