Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk To Be Formally Renamed After Israeli City Haifa. Here's Why

The two leaders will also lay a wreath and sign the visitor's book at the memorial, official sources said.
Prime Minister Netanyahu will arrive in India for a six-day visit starting this afternoon.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."