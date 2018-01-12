150 Speakers From 90 Countries Likely To Take Part In Raisina Dialogue Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day-long event, which will see a series of high- powered panel discussions on geo-political issues.

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT The theme of the dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'. New Delhi: More than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries are expected to take part in the third edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, which will be inaugurated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 16.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day-long event, which will see a series of high- powered panel discussions on geo-political issues.



Netanyahu will arrive here on January 14 on a six-day visit.



The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital, the organisers said in a statement.



The theme of the dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms', it said.



Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will address a session, along with Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, US Pacific Command, General Chris Deverell, Joint Forces Commander, UK, among others, the statement said.



"Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harder and former prime minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are among more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries who are participating in the dialogue," it said.



More than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries are expected to take part in the third edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, which will be inaugurated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 16.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day-long event, which will see a series of high- powered panel discussions on geo-political issues.Netanyahu will arrive here on January 14 on a six-day visit.The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital, the organisers said in a statement.The theme of the dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms', it said. Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will address a session, along with Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, US Pacific Command, General Chris Deverell, Joint Forces Commander, UK, among others, the statement said."Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harder and former prime minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are among more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries who are participating in the dialogue," it said.