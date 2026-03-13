Netanyahu Says Top Iranian Nuclear Scientists Killed In Israeli Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli attacks have killed top Iranian nuclear scientists.

Speaking Thursday night at a news conference, Netanyahu denounced Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as a "puppet of the Revolutionary Guards" who cannot appear in public. And he addressed the Iranian people, saying the moment for a "new path of freedom" was approaching and that Israel stands with them.

"But at the end of the day, it depends on you. It is in your hands," he said.

