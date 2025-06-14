On 10th Anniversary, Chennai Start-Up Gifts SUVs To Long-Term Employees

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Chennai startup celebrated its 10th anniversary by gifting SUVs to 25 dedicated employees.

Agilisium's founder emphasised that recognising employee loyalty enhances morale and fosters bonds.

The company announced an increment for all employees during the celebration.

A Chennai-based startup has gifted 25 of its long-serving employees brand-new Hyundai Creta SUVs, acknowledging and appreciating their devotion to work. The occasion was the company's 10th anniversary, and more than 500 workers gathered at Agilisium's offices in Chennai's famous World Trade Centre.

The excitement heightened, for nobody knew about the surprise gift.

Besides the impressive gesture, Agilisium announced performance-based pay hikes on all levels.

“We have always felt that our people are our strongest differentiator. Gestures like these energise our culture deeply and do more than just reward performance,” Raj Babu, founder and CEO of Agilisium, told The Hindu Businessline.

When workers witness their dedication being meaningfully recognised, it improves morale, fosters an emotional bond with the organisation, and motivates others to go above and beyond, he added.

Agilisium posted pictures from the event to LinkedIn, writing, “This was not just a tenure recognition; it highlighted the attitude of generosity in our culture from the start.”

"With that gesture, we witnessed what Agilisium had evolved into: a community committed to rewarding loyalty, encouraging growth, and appreciating the human story behind every milestone," it said.

The company's sincere approach to employee appreciation was widely praised by people on the platform.

One user commented, “Being part of a company that values people this deeply is truly motivating. Congratulations to all those who've shaped Agilisium's success over the last decade! Grateful to be learning and growing in this environment!”

“Wow, gifting SUVs is next-level appreciation! Ten years is such a milestone...feels like a true celebration of loyalty and teamwork. Love seeing companies honour the people who make it all happen!” a second comment read.

“Kudos to Agilisium for recognising loyalty with such a meaningful gesture. Raj Babu's leadership and vision clearly shine through,” another said.

The company additionally unveiled Agilisium 3.0, its future roadmap centred on autonomous agentic AI, during the event, according to reports.

It stated that the vision is centred on assisting Life Sciences organisations in promoting innovation, enhancing patient outcomes, and enabling business change at scale.

Agilisium works with biotech and pharmaceutical firms to offer data-driven insights, creative solutions, and hyper-automation of mission-critical business operations throughout the value chain.

Last year, a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company gifted cars to its employees as a Diwali gift. At least 12 employees, including an office helper, of MitsKart received keys to the new Tata Punch cars.