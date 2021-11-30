Goa Chief Minister To Hold Meeting On New Covid Variant Today

Omicron Covid Variant: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting today.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting on Tuesday regarding the development of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The Chief Minister informed that the airport and railway authorities have been alerted in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Sawant said, "The state is adhering to Centre's guidelines over COVID-19. All precautions are being taken. A meeting with officials from Health and State administration is called on November 30 to discuss the issue. Airport-Railway stations have been alerted and have been asked to take precautions in wake of a new variant."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to stay alert against the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19."

He said the government's priority is the good health of the countrymen.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.