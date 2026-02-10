Omar Abdullah's "Shoe-Beating" Remark Infuriates BJP Lawmakers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern in the state Assembly over the Indo-US trade deal, which has reduced duty on US agricultural products to zero, stating it hasn't benefited the Union Territory.

"I'm still trying to understand how this deal benefits Jammu and Kashmir," he said, emphasising that the deal was a "sell-out" by the Indian government that didn't benefit locals, particularly those involved in walnut and almond cultivation or kiwi farming.

The US and India last week issued a joint statement, stating that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (interim agreement), and have agreed to a framework.

India had reservations about opening the entire US agricultural sector to Indian markets, which is why the interim trade deal apparently missed the initially set timeline - fall of 2025. The Indian side has secured protection for its sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, in this deal.

"Tell me how this trade deal has benefited J&K. Neither the walnut growers, nor the almond growers, nor the kiwi farmers have benefited," he questioned.

BJP legislators erupted in protest, prompting Abdullah to shoot back: "Looks like you've had a shoe-beating from the Home Minister - that's why you're shouting like this."

The remark further infuriated BJP lawmakers, who demanded an apology. Amid sloganeering from BJP legislators, Omar Abdullah kept speaking and finished his address.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said, "Omar Abdullah's remarks are unparliamentary. Being Sheikh Abdullah's grandson doesn't give him a licence to use such language. He must apologise."

When asked if he'd apologise, Abdullah was firm: "No apology."

Omar Abdullah refused to apologise to Sunil Sharma, asking, "Why should I apologise to him?"

He pointed out that Sharma had left the Republic Day function midway. "He can't lecture us on patriotism when he didn't even stay for the entire ceremony," Omar said.