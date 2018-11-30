On Forming J&K Government, Omar Abdullah's 'Proxies' Jab At Arun Jaitley

Omar Abdullah referred to Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone (File Photo)

National Conference or NC leader Omar Abdullah Friday said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should explain BJP's attempt to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir through "proxies and defectors" rather than commenting on the NC's seriousness to support the PDP in government formation.

"Jaitley Sb would be well advised to explain his party's attempt to form a government with proxies & defectors rather than waxing eloquent about things he knows nothing about. That's provided anyone has the courage to ask him questions that aren't tee'd up ready for him to hit (sic)," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

The former chief minister of the state was responding to Mr Jaitley's interview to a private TV news channel in which he alleged that NC and PDP were never interested in forming a serious government.

"After spending years exploiting sentiment in Jammu by promising to 'end Kashmir's hegemony' as they put it, they took 26 MLAs & committed them to a valley based party with ONLY 2 MLAs," Mr Abdullah said.

The National Conference vice president was referring to Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone staking claim for government formation with the support of 25 BJP MLAs and 18 other unnamed legislators on November 21.

As PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had also staked claim for government formation with the help of National Conference and Congress, Governor Satya Pal Malik decided to dissolve the state assembly.