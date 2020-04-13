Omar Abdullah's Criticism Of Centre's Decision On Darbar Move Childish: BJP

Omar Abdullah called the move mindless rubbish at worst and needless tokenism at best (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday welcomed the government's decision on the upcoming "Darbar Move" and termed former chief minister Omar Abdullah's criticism of the order as "childish and irresponsible".

Mr Abdullah, also the National Conference vice-president, on Friday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir government's order of keeping the offices functional in both regions of the Union territory, saying it would create confusion among the people.

The BJP called upon people to stand with the government's decision "to save their lives and expose politicians trying to promote anarchy and bringing disaster at the door steps of public".

The government has ordered the formal opening of the annual Darbar Move offices in summer capital Srinagar on May 4, but said employees would work on a "as is where is" basis.

The practice of "Darbar Move", under which the government functions from Jammu during the six months of winter and in Srinagar during the summer, was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the employees shall work on as is where is basis i.e. Kashmir-based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu-based from Jammu," the Friday's order of the General Administrative Department (GAD) had said.

The decision drew strong criticism from the NC leader who said "this order regarding the bi-annual 'durbar move' is just mindless rubbish at worst and needless tokenism at best."