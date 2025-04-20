"Bloody Sh*t Show": Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport After Flight Diverted

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Srinagar carrying Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting a sharp response from him who called the Delhi Airport a "sh*t show".

In a late-night post on X, Mr Abdullah expressed his ordeal, saying that the flight - which took off from Jammu - was in the air for three hours and was then rerouted to Jaipur due to "apparent congestion or disruption" at the Delhi Airport. Passengers, including the Chief Minister, were left stranded on the runway at Jaipur Airport for hours.

The Chief Minister also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air.

"Delhi airport is a bloody sh*t show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he said.

Almost three hours later, Mr Abdullah in another post said, "In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM".

The Delhi Airport, which has been witnessing massive delays for the past week, issued an advisory for passengers on Sunday morning. According to the Airport, airlines are experiencing delays due to shifting wind patterns.

"Air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented today to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority. All other operations across terminals and three runways at Delhi Airport, continue to function normally. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules," it said on X.

It added, "We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding."

Chaos at Jammu Airport

Jammu airport on Saturday saw chaotic scenes with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience after bad weather led to flight cancellations in Srinagar and affected connecting flights. Many passengers posted videos on social media showing crowds swelling inside the terminal.

Some even raised concerns whether they would get accommodation for the night.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Chaos at Jammu airport after multiple flights cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.



Connecting flights from Srinagar to other places are also delayed or cancelled.

Airlines issued advisories for passengers travelling from Jammu Airport.

Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," IndiGo wrote on X.

IndiGo said, "Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights"

SpiceJet said, "Due to bad weather in Srinagar (SXR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."