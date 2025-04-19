"Want Justice": Flyers Complain Of Long Delays In Jammu Due To Bad Weather

Jammu airport saw chaotic scenes with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience after bad weather led to flight cancellations in Srinagar and affected connecting flights.

IndiGo in a post on X said its teams are monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 or explore flexible options https://t.co/KpeDADMWMC, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans. pic.twitter.com/pfJEBM5D9T — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 19, 2025

Many passengers at Jammu airport posted visuals on social media showing crowds swelling inside the terminal as flights got delayed or cancelled. Some raised concerns whether they would get accommodation for the night.

A passenger said, "I need accomodation for the night since the flight has been cancelled. I don't have enough to pay for stay. We want justice."

Flights scheduled to land from Kolkata and Delhi, and those scheduled to take-off were cancelled. A few departures were on hold at Jammu airport, pending clearance.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Chaos at Jammu airport after multiple flights cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.



Connecting flights from Srinagar to other places are also delayed or cancelled. pic.twitter.com/QG3sLqAwFw — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Airline authorities said alternative connecting flights were provided to passengers for cancelled flights.

Some passengers said they landed at 2 pm in Jammu after their flight to Srinagar was diverted due to bad weather.

"We have been here since then. We requested the airline to provide night stay and morning flight to Srinagar. They said refunds are being initiated," a passenger said.

The weather improved late on Saturday night.