Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Want Justice": Flyers Complain Of Long Delays In Jammu Due To Bad Weather

Flights scheduled to come from Kolkata and Delhi, as also flights scheduled to take-off were cancelled. A few departures were on hold at Jammu airport, pending clearance

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Want Justice": Flyers Complain Of Long Delays In Jammu Due To Bad Weather
Passengers mill around an airline official as flights were cancelled and diverted due to bad weather
New Delhi:

Jammu airport saw chaotic scenes with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience after bad weather led to flight cancellations in Srinagar and affected connecting flights.

IndiGo in a post on X said its teams are monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice.

Many passengers at Jammu airport posted visuals on social media showing crowds swelling inside the terminal as flights got delayed or cancelled. Some raised concerns whether they would get accommodation for the night.

A passenger said, "I need accomodation for the night since the flight has been cancelled. I don't have enough to pay for stay. We want justice."

Flights scheduled to land from Kolkata and Delhi, and those scheduled to take-off were cancelled. A few departures were on hold at Jammu airport, pending clearance.

Airline authorities said alternative connecting flights were provided to passengers for cancelled flights.

Some passengers said they landed at 2 pm in Jammu after their flight to Srinagar was diverted due to bad weather.

"We have been here since then. We requested the airline to provide night stay and morning flight to Srinagar. They said refunds are being initiated," a passenger said.

The weather improved late on Saturday night.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jammu Airport, Srinagar Airport, Jammu Flight Cancel
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now