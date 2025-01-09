Srinagar Airport Inaugurates Smoking Zone. Internet Is Unimpressed

The recent inauguration of a smoking zone within the Security Hold Area near Gate 07 at Srinagar International Airport has sparked significant criticism and controversy. On January 6, 2025, the airport's official social media account shared the announcement with a post that read: "Exciting News! A smoking zone has been inaugurated today (06.01.2025) inside the Security Hold Area near Gate 07 at #SrinagarAirport. Travellers can now enjoy a designated space for a smoke break."

The announcement faced strong criticism from several users on X, with many questioning the logic behind the new facility. Social media users argued that the addition of a smoking zone undermined public health efforts to discourage smoking and raised concerns about the message it conveyed.

However, after the heavy backlash, Srinagar Airport deleted the post.

Exciting news for those who smoke!

A smoking zone has been inaugurated today (06.01.2025) inside the Security Hold Area near Gate 07 at #SrinagarAirport.

Travellers can now enjoy a designated space for a smoke break. pic.twitter.com/lM8q9uRvoQ — inan yousuf (@inanyousuf) January 7, 2025

A user wrote, "This is great news for non-smokers, as they will no longer have to endure secondhand smoke."

Another user wrote, "Instead of excitement they should have put warning for smokers."

"Devil's advocate here. There will be knuckleheads who will smoke no matter what. So having a designated area means regular people don't have to put up with those knuckleheads and passive smoking. Then again this is not a real solution. Regulations should be held up more strictly and people who smoke in public should be heavily fined and punished," the third user wrote.

Indian hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips voiced his frustration, writing, "Day-by-day new India keeps reminding me that this is a majority of stupids for the stupids, by the stupids. Exciting inauguration of a smoking area in an airport. Morons."