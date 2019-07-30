Omar Abdullah Seeks CBI Inquiry Into 'Fake Orders' On Jammu And Kashmir

Omar Abdullah demanded a CBI inquiry into the "fake orders" that had surfaced on social media

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the "fake orders" that had surfaced on social media over the past few days, leading to speculation that the centre might be moving to scrap Article 35A of the Constitution, which provides special rights of residency and jobs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the state.

"This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte. The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to Governor Satya Pal Malik's assertion that the orders that have appeared on the social media were not valid.

"A lot of rumours are spread here, do not pay any heed to them. Everything is fine, everything is normal," Governor Malik said when asked about the slew of orders appearing on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

Mr Malik said the orders which had appeared on the social media in recent days were not valid.

"No order is valid. If someone sneezes in Lal Chowk, by the time the news reaches Governor's house, it is projected as a bomb blast," he added.

