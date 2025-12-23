J&K Cabinet Approves Residential Plot Allotment For Flood Affected Families

In a major relief for hundreds of flood hit families in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to give residential plots to affected people and help them rebuild their homes at safer locations.

The J&K cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has formally approved the allotment of 5 Marla land scheme and it has been forwarded to Lt Governor for his assent, a senior official said.

The decision will benefit all the people affected by floods, cloudbursts and landslides in August and September across J&K.

Most of the damages were in the Jammu region. According to the government, over 8000 homes have been damaged.

Recently, the government informed Rajya Sabha that the floods and heavy rains caused a massive loss of life and property across Jammu and Kashmir. Around 200 people lost their lives and over 8,400 houses were damaged. There was also a huge loss of the livestock besides damage to over 77,000 hectares of crop area during the floods.

Most of the people who lost their lives during landslides and flash floods were pilgrims of two Hindu Yatras. On August 14, over 60 people were killed when flash floods struck Machail Yatra camp base camp at Chisoti in Kishtwar. Several people were also missing.

On August 26, amid heavy rains, a massive landslide hit Mata Vaishno Yatra track in Katra, killing 35 pilgrims. The tragedy triggered protests against Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for not stopping Yatra despite a red alert and weather advisory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe into the landslide incident. A three member probe Committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks. Four months on, the probe report is yet to be submitted or made public.

While the government has already provided relief to the families of the victims, allotment of land for reconstruction homes at safer places has been a major demand of people affected by floods and landslides.

Officials say identifying land at safer locations which is also acceptable to local communities remains a challenge. A senior official, basic work has already been completed at district level and cabinet decision has paved the way for rehabilitation of flood victims. He said the centre has already sanctioned reconstruction of 5000 homes damaged by floods in J&K.

