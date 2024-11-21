Omar Abdullah Refuses To Sit In Bigger Chair At Jammu Event, Earns Praise

Omar Abdullah came on the stage, he noticed that his chair was notably larger.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday politely declined to sit in a chair specially arranged for him during an event here as it was larger than the other chairs.

Mr Abdullah inaugurated the four-day 'National Agriculture Summit and Kisan Mela' at the main campus of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Chatha.

As Mr Abdullah came on the stage, he noticed that his chair was notably larger. He requested the SKUAST management to replace it with a chair of the same size as the others on the dais, garnering applause from those present at the event.

Since assuming office on October 16, Mr Abdullah has emphasised public accessibility, instructing police not to create 'green corridors' for his movements to minimise disruptions caused by VIP traffic.

During the fair, the chief minister toured the numerous stalls set up across the expansive venue, engaging directly with farmers and discussing their needs.

The four-day event is being hailed as a potential game changer for the agricultural community, featuring a comprehensive Agricultural Fair, an engaging Farmers' Symposium, and a series of informative workshops.

A spokesperson for SKUAST highlighted that the workshops will cover essential topics such as high-tech agriculture, precision livestock farming, dairy and poultry farming, agri-mechanisation, and climate-resilient practices.

