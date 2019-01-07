'BJP Promised': Om Prakash Rajbhar's Threat To UP Government Over Quota

Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to sever ties with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)

Stating that "every government has taken advantage of the CBI," the BJP's ally in Uttar Pradesh Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Monday questioned the timing of reports that the CBI might quiz Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

"It was a two-and-half year old court case. Where was the CBI for the past two-and-half years. When the leaders of SP and BSP came together and talked... the Supreme Court had said the CBI was a caged parrot, now the parrot has been used," SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters in Lucknow.

"Not only the BJP, but even the Congress took advantage of the CBI. It was during the UPA era when the Supreme Court had said that the CBI was reduced to a caged parrot by the government," Mr Rajbhar recalled.

In a threat to the BJP government in the state of severing ties, Mr Rajbhar said, "The BJP had promised there will be a split in the 27 per cent quota for backward castes (to enhance quota for most backward castes and mahadalits) and that it will be implemented six months before the polls."

"Now barely 100 days are left for the polls, we had given an ultimatum (to the BJP) that if the announcement is not made in the next 100 days through a cabinet decision, then we will part ways, and contest Lok Sabha elections on all the seats in UP on our own." He claimed formalities for the same have been completed, and the file was with the chief minister.

On the issue of ''mahagathbandhan'', Mr Rajbhar said, "We are independent, and the SBSP is preparing to contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats on its own in the state. As far as talks are concerned, we are talking to everyone including the SP, BSP, RJD, Congress, LJP and CPIM." However, he said his party was willing to contest the elections with the BJP, if their current alliance partner wanted the same.

On being told that a number of BJP leaders take him lightly, Mr Rajbhar said, "Now they will know what has left them, and what they are left with. This they will come to know in 2019."