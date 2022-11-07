Official's SUV Hits Bike In Bengal, Man Dies, Wife, Daughter Injured

Demanding strict punishment for the officer, the wife urged the police to register a murder case.

A 35-year-old man died, and his wife and daughter were injured when their motorcycle had a collision with a government vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Sunday in Bandh Road of English Bazar police station area, they said.

The victim, Pappu Das, died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, they added.

Das's wife Simi alleged Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar) Suresh Chandra Rano was driving the vehicle when the accident happened.

"My husband was stuck under the vehicle for at least 10 minutes, I screamed for help from the SDO who was driving. But, he did not reverse the car or help me get my husband out. The locals rescued my husband and took us to the hospital, while the SDO fled the spot," she alleged.

Demanding strict punishment for the officer, she urged the police to register a murder case.

"While my husband's motorcycle was brought to the police station, the SDO's SUV was let off. What was the reason for it," she asked.

Urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for help, she alleged the police were attempting a cover-up.

Das was returning home in Bala Sahapur in Old Malda along with his wife and seven-year-old daughter from his in-laws' place in Gadua Mor when the accident happened.

Police said they are investigating the case, while the SDO could not be reached for comment.

Claiming that the SDO was "absconding" after the accident, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP alleged that he was driving the vehicle in a drunken state.

"I request @chief_west (chief secretary of West Bengal) & DG @WBPolice @mmalaviya1 (Manoj Malviya) to intervene immediately & get the complaint registered. Post Mortem should be conducted under Magisterial supervision. The SDO must be arrested immediately & a fair and just investigation must be done," he tweeted.

English Bazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury of the TMC said he was attending a programme nearby when the accident happened, and immediately rushed to the spot after being informed about it.

"We arranged for their hospitalisation, but I heard today morning that the young man has passed away. It is very painful. I have spoken to the higher authorities and action will be taken as per the law," he said.

When asked whether the SDO was driving the car in a drunken state, Choudhury said, "A lot of people had gathered at the spot after the accident. I did not see who was in the car."

