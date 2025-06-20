9 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In West Bengal

The police are investigating the matter. (Representational)
- Nine people died in a head-on collision in Purulia district, West Bengal
- The accident occurred at around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village
- The collision involved an SUV and a truck on the highway
Purulia:
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, police said.
The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said.
"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI.
The police are investigating the matter.
