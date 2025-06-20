Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

9 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In West Bengal

The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
9 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In West Bengal
The police are investigating the matter. (Representational)
  • Nine people died in a head-on collision in Purulia district, West Bengal
  • The accident occurred at around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village
  • The collision involved an SUV and a truck on the highway
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Purulia:

Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said.

"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI.

The police are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
West Bengal, West Bengal Road Accident, Car Truck Collision
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com