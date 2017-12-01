Officials Seize Gold Weighing 26kg Near Manipur's International Border

Customs officials arrested an international gold smuggler in Manipur and seized 158 gold bars weighing 26 kg from him.The value of the seized gold is about Rs 7 crore in the local market, said the Customs Division official.The smuggler, identified as Mohammad Dakruddin of Lilong Kaleikhong in Thoubal district, was arrested late on Thursday.The van in which the gold was being taken had crossed police check points and the Assam Rifles post at Khudengthabi, 12 km away from the international border.Based on intelligence inputs, the special team of the Customs Division laid a trap near the bridge of the Lokchao river in Tengnoupal district, about 30 km away from the Assam Rifles post, and arrested Dakruddin.The owner of the van has been identified as Mohammad Siraz Rahman of the same district and has not been arrested.Police sources at Moreh, the border town, said that the accused has not been handed over to them.Since January this year, state and Central agencies have arrested several persons, including women, and seized gold worth Rs 50 crore.Gold smuggled from the southeast Asian countries is cheaper than that in India.