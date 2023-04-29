Woman With 27 Gold Bars Enters India. She Smuggled Them For Rs 2,000

The seized gold bars weigh over 2 kg and are worth nearly Rs 1.29 crore.

A woman trying to smuggle 27 gold bars from Bangladesh was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The seized gold bars weigh over 2 kg and are worth nearly Rs 1.29 crore.

The smuggler, identified as Manika Dhar, 34, had hidden 27 different types of gold bars in a cloth and tied it around her waist. She belongs to the Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

Women personnel of the BSF deployed at the Indian check post received information that a Bangladeshi smuggler was about to cross the border with gold. Upon arrival, the Mahila jawans stopped and searched the suspect and found the gold biscuits concealed in her clothes.

During interrogation, the smuggler admitted that she had been instructed to deliver the gold bars to an unknown person in West Bengal's Barasat. She also admitted that this was her first time smuggling gold and that she was going to receive Rs. 2,000 for the task.

The smuggler and the seized gold bars were subsequently handed over to Custom Office Petrapole for further legal action.

A spokesperson for the South Bengal Frontier, BSF commended the vigilance of the jawans and expressed satisfaction on their success in intercepting smugglers.