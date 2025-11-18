Official Suspended For Sharing Video Of Dead Deer At Newly-Opened Kerala Zoo

A week after at least 10 deer were killed by stray dogs at Kerala's newly inaugurated Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur due to a major security lapse, the state's Forest Department suspended an official for allegedly sharing footage of the dead deer with the media.

However, no action has been taken regarding the security lapses that led to the death of the deer.

Deputy Range Officer K Muhammed Shamim was suspended after Chief Forest Conservator R Adalarasan initiated disciplinary action against him following a report submitted by the Assistant Forest Conservator.

The report alleged that he shared pictures with media houses, suspicious calls were made from his phone, and that his actions brought disrepute to the park.

Earlier, birds and animals, including a leopard cub, had died in the park during a transfer. Even then, no disciplinary action was taken against any official.

However, once the footage of the dead deer surfaced, the investigation into how the video was leaked and the subsequent suspension moved quickly.

Regarding the security lapses due to which stray dogs entered the park, officials said that decisions will be made only after the report of the minister-appointed investigation team is submitted.

The Forest Minister, AK Sassendran, and the sitting MLA of Thrissur, K Rajan, who claimed that the park was built at a cost of Rs 370 crores, have not yet given a clarification on the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shaji K Kodankandam had alleged in a press note that the park officials secretly buried the deer carcasses and violated the Wildlife Protection Act by not following the mandatory legal procedure. He has also questioned why no one has been held responsible for the security lapses that led to the deaths.

An RTI filed by him questioning whether a security audit was conducted at the park before opening was replied to with a response saying "not applicable", he alleged in the note.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the facility on October 28. The park is designed to accommodate 534 animals from 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals from the existing Thrissur Zoo are being shifted in phases to the new campus.

