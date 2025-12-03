Official Slaps Student, Manhandles Farmers Agitated Over Fertiliser Shortage In Madhya Pradesh

A major controversy erupted during fertilizer distribution in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh when the subsidised fertiliser being distributed by the government ran short. Tempers flared and Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai of Saunra Mandal was accused of slapping a student and manhandling farmers who were part of the agitated crowd. Singhai is also accused of grabbing a farmer by the collar and assaulting a woman. Videos of the confrontation circulated locally.

Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal has issued a notice to the officer, seeking immediate explanation. The notice warns that disciplinary action will be taken against her if the reply is not satisfactory.

The incident occurred in Para village, where hundreds of farmers had gathered since early morning to obtain urea.

Gudiya Patel, a student, alleged that when she asked for a token, the Naib Tehsildar told her women will not be issued tokens. When she repeated her request, she was slapped.

She alleged that after slapping her, the officer took her name and Aadhaar number and threatened to file a case against her.

The 23-year-old claimed that she has been trying to buy fertilizer for three weeks but has made no headway. She and other women had been standing in queue from 2 am every day, but did not receive any fertilizer.

This time, distribution counters opened late and the Tehsildar informed farmers that tokens could not be issued because of heavy crowds. Fresh tokens will now be distributed from December 6, she also said.

Farmers said they had been waiting in line since dawn but only a few people received tokens despite urea supplies coming in.

A large crowd of farmers soon blocked traffic on Satai Road, demanding that they be given fertilizer immediately.

Protesters raised slogans accusing the administration of mismanagement and alleging that urea was being sold in black market for Rs 300-500 per bag.

More than 600 farmers had reportedly queued near the grain market throughout the day but many left empty handed.

They said for the last several days the shortage of urea in one location had forced them to travel repeatedly without success. Similar road blockades were recently seen in Shivpuri and Dhar districts due to fertilizer shortages.

Additional Collector Milan Nagdave visited the site and said all five counters were functioning but the matter was under review. He said government officers must show restraint while dealing with distressed people and further action will be taken once the officer's explanation is examined.

Following the confrontation, Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai's health deteriorated. She has been admitted to Chhatarpur District Hospital for treatment.

Officials said she has been working continuously on fertilizer distribution for several days.

The episode has intensified anger among farmers who are demanding immediate solutions to the ongoing fertilizer crisis in the district.

