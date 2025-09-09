Order Or A Request? Government Officer's Puja Invite Goes Viral

It is hard to tell whether the author of the note meant it as an order or a request. However, the reading of the note leans more towards the former.

Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD's) Bhopal Region, Sanjay Maske, circulated a note sheet stating that all officers and employees of the department should attend a Satyanarayan Katha and Mahaprasadi at his official residence in Char Imli area, a locality in the state capital.

The note, written in the format of an official circular, instructed officers to remain present for the program starting 1 pm.

"All the officers/employees under the Bhopal region Public Works Department office are informed that a program for distribution of Mahaprasadi has been organized at the official residence of the undersigned, CPC-1 Char Imli Bhopal on September 5 after the Satyanarayan Katha of Lord Satyanarayan, after which from 1 pm onwards, all the officers/employees are informed to be present to take advantage of Mahaprasadi," it read.

The wording gave the impression of an official order, making attendance at a personal religious function appear mandatory for government staff.

When contacted by NDTV, Ms Maske clarified that the document was not an official order. "This is not an order, nor an official letter. It is my personal letter... it was not dispatched," he said.

The matter, however, quickly snowballed into a political slugfest.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta slammed the circular, saying, "Such activities are against the conduct rules of government employees. No officer can direct subordinates like this. The BJP government must investigate this violation of constitutional obligations and take appropriate action."

The BJP, on the other hand, defended the officer.

Party spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee said, "Congress has lost its mind. If Sanatani Hindus perform rituals, Congress starts opposing it. Hindus in India whether officers or common people are free to practice their traditions. Where is it written that one cannot invite colleagues?"