Offices To Work At 50% Strength, WFH For Rest As Toxic Air Chokes Delhi

Government and private offices in Delhi have been told to work at 50 per cent strength on site and the rest in work-from-home mode due to rising air pollution in the national capital. The announcement came under the Graded Response Action Plan level 3 or GRAP-3 which is determined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Delhi government had already announced certain restrictions for schools including not letting children play in the open when the air quality is extremely poor.

Government offices were anyway expected to see low attendance on Tuesday after the Delhi government announced a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Delhi depends on GRAP levels to work out how much disruption the city can take depending on the severity of air pollution, which has been a winter phenomenon in recent years.

The CAQM takes data from the entire National Capital Region (NCR), and based on average air quality index (AQI) and weather conditions, it coordinates with other agencies and authorities to respond appropriately.

On Saturday too, the Delhi government told private offices to operate with 50 per cent on-site staff and to allow the remaining employees to work from home as a precautionary measure under GRAP-3. The advisory also came on the directions of the CAQM.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 to 300, GRAP 2 restrictions come into force when it is between 301 to 400, and GRAP 3 come into effect when it is between 401 to 450. GRAP 4 restrictions are imposed when the AQI crosses 451.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said the government is implementing all pollution-control measures under GRAP 3 "with full seriousness and round-the-clock monitoring".

The government has asked people to avoid open burning of waste and biomass, and to stay alert about dust pollution and report violations through the Green Delhi app.