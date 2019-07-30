Officers, Employees In UP Prisons Prohibited From Using Mobile Phones

An official said this step was taken to improve work culture in jails. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited the use of mobile phones in jails for officers and employees. Jail superintendents and jailors, however, are allowed to use their closed user group numbers.

A statement issued by the UP government on Tuesday said stern action will be taken against those officers and employees who are found using mobile phones during surprise inspections.

Director General of Police, Jail Administration and Reform Services, Anand Kumar said this step was taken to improve work culture in jails.

"Stern action would also be taken if any prisoner was found using mobile phone illegally," he said.

Mr Kumar said public call offices had been set up so that prisoners could speak to their family members and lawyers once a week, only up to five minutes.

For this purpose, the prisoners have to provide two phone numbers, which will be verified through the police and only after verification the prisoner will be allowed to speak to his/her family members.

The DGP, jails, has requested the UP Director General of Police to ensure speedy verification of the applications of prisoners at the district level police, so that prisoners could talk to his/her family members and advocates through the PCOs established in jails, the statement said.

