Army Officers Among 23 Who Face CBI Case For Alleged Corruption

Seven officers of the Indian Army are among 23 people named by the CBI in an investigation into corruption involving recruitment to the force.

The accused include 17 army personnel and six others with "allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through Service Selection Board", the CBI said.

The CBI said the case was registered based on a complaint from the office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline & Vigilance, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

Searches were conducted today at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other army establishments, civilian areas covering 13 cities, the CBI said.

The locations searched include those in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Kaithal, Palwal, Bareili, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jorhat and Chirangon.

The searches led to the recovery of several incriminating documents which are being studied, the agency said.