Officer Responsible For JP Nadda's Security During Bengal Visit Transferred

Stones were thrown at JP Nadda's convoy in Bengal (File)

More than a fortnight after the Union Home Ministry issued central deputation orders for three IPS officers who were on duty when BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked this month, the West Bengal government on Monday transferred one officer but promoted another.

While the Diamond Harbour Police chief, Bholanath Pandey, was shifted to a seemingly less important post of SP Home Guard, the Bengal government promoted Inspector General of Police, South Bengal, Rajeev Mishra as the Additional Director General of Police in the same zone.

The state left untouched the third IPS officer - DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi - who remains on the same post.

In the wake of the attack on Mr Nadda's convoy on the way to Diamond Harbour for a party programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had summoned these three IPS officers to serve on central deputation.

Stones were thrown in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles of the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda, who was visiting Bengal earlier this month.

The three officers were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his visit.

The Bengal government had, however, declined to relieve them for the central postings.

When contacted one senior official of the state government described the shuffle in the police administration "as a routine one".

On Monday, as many as 20 IPS officers were transferred, while 13 others were promoted, the notification issued by the state government said.

Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, replaced Mr Pandey, a notification issued by the state government said.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, was named as the new SP of the Barasat Police District, it said.