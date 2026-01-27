Mamata Banerjee May Visit Delhi In February To Protest Against SIR: Sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi in February to register a major protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The move comes amid an ongoing political clash in the state over the SIR exercise.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee is upset about the alleged deaths linked to the SIR process in the poll-bound state. Despite writing several letters to the Chief Electoral Officer, she is dissatisfied with the response from the poll body. Party insiders say this has pushed her to take the protest to the national stage.

Top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders told NDTV that Mamata's planned visit to the national capital will also be aimed at building a broader opposition consensus against the SIR. However, the date of her visit has not been finalised yet. Some within the party said that she may visit Delhi while the Parliament session is underway.

The SIR process began in West Bengal on November 4 and the same day, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee led a march on the streets of Kolkata. Recently, the TMC National General Secretary hinted that the party chief would visit Delhi to highlight the situation in the state and intensify political attacks on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.