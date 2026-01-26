BJP MP 'Predicts' President's Rule In Bengal, Trinamool Leaders React

A political slugfest surfaced in West Bengal on Monday over a statement hinting at possible President's Rule in the state by the former judge of Calcutta High Court and the current BJP Lok Sabha MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The MP from Tamluk constituency in East Midnapore district, Gangopadhyay, had alleged that the situation for President's Rule in the state will arise as there will be tremendous deterioration in the law and order situation following the surfacing of a major scam soon.

"Information about a major scaminthe state will surfaceinthe next few days. This will propel an all-round protest throughout the state, which might even resultina marathon strike extending up to 72 hours. The people will rightfully protest and demandPresident'sRule," Gangopadhyay claimed.

Following these comments, Gangopadhyay came under a scathing attack from Trinamool Congress leadership, who questioned how justified the statementsinfavourofPresident'sRulefrom Gangopadhyay were, both as anMPand also a former judgeofthe Calcutta High Court.

Trinamool Congress' state General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said that if Gangopadhyay has some specificinformation about any brewing scaminWestBengal, he should approach the Central BureauofInvestigation (CBI) with thatinformation.

"And if he is so keen to getPresident'sRuleimposedinWestBengal, he had better approach the United Nations with that proposal. These are also cliched statements. The peopleofWestBengalare still with Trinamool Congress as they have always been," Ghosh said.

Even as a former judgeofCalcutta High Court, Gangopadhyay had beeninthe national headlines becauseofhis landmark judgments one after another opening the path for CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probesinthe multi-crore cash-for-school job caseinWestBengal, which followed arrestsofseveralpoliticallyinfluential people,including the former education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Partha Chatterjee.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned from the chairofCalcutta High Court and successfully contested from the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency that year.

