Off-Duty Police Constable Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam

Constable Bantu Sharma was killed near his home at Wanpoh village in J&K's Kulgam district. File

Days after 25-year-old Sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, an off duty J&K police constable was gunned down at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today.

Constable Bantoo Sharma was killed near his home at Wanpoh village in the district.

All political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of the police constable who was off duty when terrorists fired at him today evening.

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of National Conference and former chief minister, condemned the incident in a Twitter post and expressed condolences to the policeman's family and colleagues.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of a police man in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell."

The National Conference's official handle tweeted, "Condemn the killing of Railway Constable Bantu Sharma in South Kashmir's Wanpoh in the strongest possible terms. Such cowardly acts are against the entire mankind. May the deceased rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers with his family."

The incident comes close on the heels of the killing of sub-inspector Mir last week.

According to police, Mir was shot dead by terrorists when he had taken a detained person for a check-up to a medical facility in downtown Srinagar. Thousands attended the funeral prayers of the police officer at Kalmuna village in Kupwara district.