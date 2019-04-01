President, PM Modi Greet People Of Odisha On Utkal Dibasa

Odisha Utkal Diwas 2019: Sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik posted artwork marking Utkal Dibasa.

Happy Utkal Dibasa 2019. Each year on April 1, Odisha celebrates Utkal Dibasa to mark the day the state was born as a separate entity on linguistic basis. This year marks the 83rd Utkal Dibasa, or the foundation day of Odisha. Odisha was born as a separate state on April 1, 1936, on linguistic basis.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of the state's 83rd foundation day, or Utkala Dibasa.

"Greetings to the people of Odisha on statehood day. My best wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," President Kovind tweeted.

Similarly, Vice-President Naidu, who is on a tour to Odisha, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of the celebration of Odisha Diwas. Odisha has a rich and glorious history, is well known for its cultural diversity and natural beauty. May the state and its people continue to prosper and thrive."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the commendable contribution of the people of Odisha for nation building and also praised the contribution of the brave and the talented.

"The people of Odisha are known for their nobility and simplicity. I pray to Lord Jagannath for fast development of the state. Jay Jagannath," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

Mr Patnaik also called for an united effort for the development of the state and paid homage to all the personalities who were a part of the journey that led to the formation of Odisha as a separate state.

West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee, too, greeted people on Utkal Dibasa on Twitter. "On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Odisha," she said.

Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik shared artwork celebrating Utkal Dibasa on Twitter to wish people on the state's foundation day. "Occasion of Utkal Diwas my students have created a sand art with the message 'Vande Utkal Janani' at Puri beach," he said.

